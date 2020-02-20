Has the Mormon Moment Arrived in American History?

The plight of middle east and the imperialistic ideas of US is going to increase the crisis of World. The war with Iran will make the world a…

When the US began its military adventure in Iraq in 2003, many Western scholars noted that Washington’s unilateral aggression was leading to a…

In his article, “The Unipolar Moment”1, which was based on a series of lectures delivered in Washington, D.C. in September 1990, Charles Krauthammer…

The death of General Qassem Soleimani at the American hand was a cowardly political murder for the sole purpose of blowing up the table and plunging…

In early January 2020, the RAND Corporation published its latest research report on Russia entitled “Russia’s Hostile Measures. Combating Russian…

In the last essay, we spoke only briefly about the Southern commitment to beauty, which is in contradistinction to the general American culture of…

The Trump peace plan for Palestine and Israel was announced jointly by two figures presently facing legal allegations in their respective states:…

Days ago, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo completed a three-day tour of Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. At the conclusion of the…

US president Donald Trump’s approval ratings, at 49%, are now at their highest ever level since his assumption to office three years ago (1). Trump…

This research deals with the issue of the hostility that the United States of America has towards Venezuela, and its repeated attempts to overthrow…

Acting US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells visited Pakistan on 19-22 January 2020, after India and Sri Lanka on her trip to…

So you still believe Bernie Sanders (the 2016 presidential candidate) is an anti-establishment/anti-war politician? 1. He voted in favor of use of…

from https://www.geopolitica.ru/en/article/has-mormon-moment-arrived-american-history