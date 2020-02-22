almasdarnews.com

Shi’ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) are seen in Zumar, Nineveh province, Iraq October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal – RC1E698CF530

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) have named Abu Fadak al-Mohammedawi as the new deputy chief of their organization, with the decision made at a recent board meeting.

“Following the appointment, the chief-commander of the Iraqi armed forces will sign Abu Fadak’s decree in the next couple of days,” PMF official Abu Ali al-Bassari was quoted as saying regarding al-Mohammedawi’s appointment.

Al-Mohammedawi is said to have been a close friend of al-Muhandis, and a senior official of Kata’ib Hezbollah, the Iraqi militia group which Washington claimed was responsible for the December 27, 2019 rocket attack on an Iraqi base which ultimately led the US to assassinate al-Muhandis and Soleimani.

Joining Kata’ib Hezbollah in the mid-1990s and becoming part of its inner core, Al-Mohammedawi is thought to have commanded the militia’s forces as they fought in Syria and Iraq against Daesh (ISIS) and other terrorists. He was also reportedly known for his military capabilities and good relations with other militias within the PMF.

Al-Mohammedawi’s name is thought to be a pseudonym. His appointment reportedly comes following weeks of intense negotiations which included the leaders of other prominent PMF forces, including the Badr Organization, the Jund al-Imam Brigades, the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, and Abu Muntazir al-Husayni, a security advisor to Iraq’s prime minister.

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Russia air defense system may already be in Iraq: photo

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/hashd-al-shaabi-names-new-deputy-chief-to-replace-late-commander/