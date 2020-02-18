Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Is Hurrying Up To Evacuate Weapon Depots From Darat Izza

southfront.org

Members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) have started evacuating its weapon depots from the areas of Darat Izza and Termanin, according to reports by local sources and Arab media.

Most of the weapon depots are reportedly being moved towards the border with Turkey, while the smaller part is moved to the Turkish-occupied region of Afrin. Turkish-backed militant groups have been for a long time cooperating with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. So, as the terrorist group’s defense is collapsing under strikes by the Syrian Army, it’s logical that it finds support from its counterparts.

