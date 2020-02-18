Hearts of gold: Most Russians consider themselves ‘good people’, says poll

“Three-quarters of our compatriots (76%) consider themselves kind with varying degrees of confidence. More often, women (82%), as well as young people aged 25-34 (82%) and middle-aged respondents aged 35-44 (81%), the study says.

MOSCOW, February 18. / TASS /. Three-quarters (76%) of Russian people polled by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) see themselves as good-natured individuals, the survey center said in its report on Tuesday, dedicated to World Kindness Day.

Respondents also characterized those that they keep company with as good people (75%). In addition, almost two-thirds of Russians (64%) say that others often show kindness towards them. At the same time, one out of ten respondents (11%) most likely does not see themselves as a good person, and clearly, 4% could not call themselves good.

According to 28% of those polled, a ‘kind’ person is someone who is always ready to help others. Another 27% believe that good people should be responsive, not indifferent to others and have the ability to sympathize. At the same time, the majority of respondents (72%) believe that those who show kindness exclusively to their loved ones, but not to other people, cannot be considered kind people.

The VTsIOM-Sputnik survey was conducted on February 15, 2020. The survey involved 1,600 Russians over the age of 18 years; the maximum error margin with a probability of 95% does not exceed 2.5%.