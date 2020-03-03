Helicopter Evacuates Injured Turkish Soldiers After Syrian-Iranian Strike On Their Positions Near Nayrab (Video)

southfront.org

On March 3, Syrian pro-government forces and Iranian-backed militias shelled a Turkish ‘observation point’ near the village of Nayrab in the eastern part of the province of Idlib. According to reports, the strike that followed the downing of a Syrian L-39 by the Turkish military injured up to 8 Turkish soldiers.

SON DAKİKA💥 Neyrab’da TSK gözlem noktasına İranlı milislerin yaptığı saldırı sonucu yaralı askerlerin olduğu bildirildi, helikopterler yaralıların tahliyesi için bölgeye giriyor pic.twitter.com/c2Bqinq66R — Politic Türk (@politicturk) March 3, 2020

It’s interesting to note that the Syrian Armed Forces are not shooting at Turkish helicopters that evacuate killed and injured Turkish soldiers. This approach differs the Syrians significantly from their Erdogan-led opponents. According to local sources, over the past days, Turkish drones and artillery have repeatedly targeted ambulances evacuating injured Syrian troops.

