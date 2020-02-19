Help Dr. Ken Stoller fight back against California, which is trying to ruin him for writing medical vaccine exemptions

(Natural News) It’s been a long and torrid journey for Dr. Ken Stoller who, as you may know, was targeted by the state of California for writing medical vaccine exemptions for some of his patients. And, sadly, the journey isn’t over yet.

In just a few short weeks, the Medical Board of California will be holding a hearing to examine a case against Dr. Stoller that accuses him of violating the newest laws in the Golden State governing when medical vaccine exemptions are appropriate.

At the time when Dr. Stoller wrote the 11 temporary and permanent exemptions from immunization that are now under scrutiny, Senate Bill 277 was the law of the land. Since then, however, SB 277 was replaced by SB 276 and SB 714, which carry different requirements.

Of issue is whether or not SB 277 changed the conditions under which medical vaccine exemptions could be written, in essence allowing for reasons beyond those covered by the contraindications and precautions laid out by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

The Medical Board of California is arguing that SB 277 did not change these standards to allow for a broader set of eligible criteria, while Dr. Stoller and his legal team are arguing that it did.

“Our view is that SB 277 did change the law and standards, or at the very least, many physicians thought it granted them the authority to write broader than ACIP based exemptions upon a determination that immunization was not safe for a particular child,” reads a Go Get Funding update from Jaffe.

“At the hearing, we hope to have Senator Pan explain some of his statements which sure sounded like physicians had that discretion.”

This is a David vs. Goliath case, but we can do it!

Richard Pan, as you probably know, is the infamous vaccine “Mercury Joker” and California senator who’s responsible for eliminating the state’s religious and philosophical vaccine exemption clauses, which had had previously been on the books there for many decades.

Pan is a vaccine industry whore who we know has taken untold tens of thousands of dollars in campaign money from the pharmaceutical industry. He’s also a believer in “medical extremism,” meaning he supports forced-at-gunpoint “medicine” as part of a state-run medical police state.

He’s a dangerous Chicom, in other words, who some suspect may be secretly working for the communist Chinese regime to help implement a total medical police state not just in California but throughout the United States.

Because Pan and the other pro-vaccine elements trying to persecute Dr. Stoller are extremely well-funded, he’s up against a giant in much the same way that David faced Goliath. But as we know from that biblical account, David won because he had God on his side, and we believe that Dr. Stoller is in much the same boat trying to fight for medical freedom in the state of California.

One of the latest updates from Jaffe explains that this brave man needs our help. Dr. Stoller has refused to give the Medical Board of California the settlement it requested, which would have revoked all of his previously written medical exemptions, putting these patients in harm’s way.

“To resolve the case, we proposed a resolution which did not jeopardize the medical exemptions, but that was rejected by the board,” Jaffe further explains.

Fortunately, Jaffe is convinced that the judge in the case is “smart, deliberate and reasonable,” and will do the right thing.

You can read more details about the case at this link, as well as donate to the cause if you feel so led.

