Here we go again: Trump dismisses new US intel claims of Russian interference in 2020 re-election bid
U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected reported assertions by U.S. intelligence officials that Russia was interfering in the 2020 presidential election in a bid to help his reelection campaign.
In a post on Twitter on February 21, Trump described the reports as “another misinformation campaign…launched by Democrats in Congress.”
The same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also rejected the reports as “more paranoid announcements. They have nothing to do with the truth,” Peskov said.
The New York Times, The Washington Post, and AP separately reported on February 20 that the warning was given during a closed-door briefing by U.S. intelligence officials on February 13. They cited two officials familiar with the briefing who asked for anonymity.
The Times said the briefing angered Trump, who said Democrats would use the information against him.
The U.S. intelligence community concluded that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election through social-media campaigns and the hacking of e-mail accounts of leading Democrats in order to boost Trump’s campaign and undermine his Democratic rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Trump has called the conclusions a “hoax.” He has also vehemently denied suggestions that his team worked together with Russian figures during the election. Russia has denied it interfered in the 2016 vote.
The Times reported that, during the recent congressional briefing in Washington, Trump’s allies challenged the intelligence warnings and said the president had been tough on Russia.
At a public hearing earlier in February, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee that Moscow was engaged in “information warfare” ahead of the November election through a covert social-media campaign aimed at dividing the American public and sowing discord.
Efforts to get to the bottom of precisely what it was claimed the Russians were actually doing to help Trump in 2020 have come up empty. CBS reporter Catherine Herridge said the ODNI officials who briefed the House on the alleged meddling had no “signals intelligence” or any tangible material to offer as proof. The response was more than a little redolent of the “17 intelligence agencies” – which morphed into three, then became hand-picked agents from three – who had insisted, citing classified information the public simply wasn’t permitted to see, that they had proof of a Kremlin-directed influence campaign intervening on behalf of Trump in the 2016 election. The unclassified section of their report – which included a lengthy discussion of RT programs long off the air – did not inspire confidence, however.
Perhaps having learned their lesson, intelligence officials speaking to the New York Times claimed that Russians weren’t doing all the influencing themselves this time – instead, they were conning gullible Americans into repeating their talking points. “Undermining confidence in American election systems” (not exactly rocket science after the Iowa caucuses and 2016 in general) and “sowing doubt over close elections and recounts” would be two dead giveaways that one was dealing with a victim of Russian influence operations, the officials said.
In other words, normal people are saying things the U.S. intelligence agency doesn’t like, ergo they are Russian puppets.
