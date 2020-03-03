Hey Kids, Let's Do That Tried-and-True “We'll Show Them” Strategy Again

One of the most dispiriting things about the Trump ordeal is the never-ending squabbles on the left, the loud and booming echoes of 2016 when so many so-called “progressives” decided to take their marbles and go home, helping in the process to turn over the keys to the car to a spoiled and near-sighted baby who was impaired in judgment, language skills, and potty training.

Lots of progressives seemed able to recognize that Donald Trump was hardly fit to be in charge of the world’s largest military, or of appointing lifetime judges to the Supreme Court, but they still didn’t think resisting him was the most important decision they had to make. No, their moral compass pointed them in the direction of never voting for the lesser of two evils, so they didn’t. And boy, they were good at spotting lesser evil wherever it raised its ugly little head. They were, after all, very principled people. In support of their principles, they spent nearly all of their energies knocking Hillary Clinton, even after their chosen candidate had endorsed her and was campaigning for her. And when they weren’t vilifying Hillary as Satan’s girlfriend (or the secular equivalent of such a monster) they were trashing the Democratic Party, accusing it of all manner of perfidiousness, nearly as bad as the Q-Anon crazies said it was, just a band of sex traffickers working for George Soros and his wicked minions around the world.

Many of these same “progressives,” both those who were home-grown and those who were busy at their computers in the Soviet Union, voted for Jill Stein. Others did and still do consider a guy like Julian Assange a “journalistic hero,” though his efforts to spread the “truth” were extremely selective and accompanied by an agenda that often departed substantially from complete allegiance to the truth. His version of “fair and balanced” was on par with the Fox “News” iteration of that ideal.

So, yesterday, for a Monday, I read a posting on Facebook about how both Bernie and Biden have pledged support for whoever emerges as the Democratic Party candidate. That rather innocuous bit of news was greeted with a booming chorus of outrage about how unlikely that was to be true, how untrustworthy either candidate was when it came to honoring their word. Sure makes you wanna holler hidey ho, don’t it? And ain’t we got some fun now here in the sand box, flinging sand in one another’s eyes with hardly an adult on the playground anywhere to be found.

And yesterday I read about how Amy Klobuchar had dropped out of the race and was going to endorse Joe Biden. And the ever-popular Debbie Wasserman Schulz did likewise. That news, too, prompted a chorus of how the “elites” and the mainstream Dems and the oh-so-corrupt DNC had been planning things to unfold just this way, and Bernie never had a chance, so let’s just all hold our breaths until we turn any color but blue.

Let’s all act like spoiled children, by all means. If we don’t get our way, let’s just punch ourselves in the face and say, “we’ll show them.” By all means, let’s cut off our noses to spite our punched faces because we’re just not going to put up with any more of this authoritarian and dictatorial “nap time” bullshit. The next time they try to put us down when we don’t want to take a nap, we’ll just foul our diapers and lay around in our own waste until they discover just how determined we were in our determination to resist the “elites.” That’ll show ’em.

We can do this, kiddos. We know we can. Losing elections is something that comes easy to us, ain’t it, especially to the most adamantly “progressive” among us?

When Trump tweets about how Biden and the Democrats are trying to screw Bernie, we know he has no ulterior motive. “Why would he?” That’s what Trump said about how he didn’t believe Putin would interfere in an American election, you may recall, and the same disingenuous question might be asked about just why Trump and the Republicans have been so concerned that Biden might wind up heading the Democratic Party ticket in this election year. But why would they? Why would he? Why would Trump have feared Biden enough to extort favors from Ukrainians? Why would he have rounded up a bunch of Russians and invited ’em into the Oval Office on his first day there? And why would he have barred the American press from that little celebration?

And incidentally, what the hell was Jill Stein doing in Russia at that table with Putin and Michael Flynn? Lotsa strange bedfellows, lots of urine-stained sheets over there in Russia, don’t ya know?.

Among those of us who are forever young, however, it’s just too stodgy to ever be sensible, practical, or wise. We break plates when we don’t like the pattern; that’s just how we roll. We throw our food at the wall. We piss and moan. We are poutier than the current POTUS.

And if there’s a murderous intruder in the house, we cry out and give away our location, the place where we’re huddled with our always frightened folks.

A few thousand votes in a handful of extremely carefully targeted districts gave a big electoral college win to Trump in 2016, so the more petulant progressives really didn’t hand that election to Donald Trump all by themselves, of course. Hillary Clinton still managed to win the popular vote rather handily, by some 3 million votes. Bernie endorsed her, of course. He is, after all, a Democratic Socialist, not a fuckin’ idiot. But that doesn’t mean some of us who supported Bernie ain’t fuckin’ idiots. We learned long ago from Bob Dylan that we shouldn’t follow leaders, but just to watch the parking meters. And so some of us ignored Bernie’s leadership, spurned his endorsement of Hillary because even a guy who is never wrong about anything can fuck up now and then.

But, should Bernie lose the primaries, we’ll assume he got cheated again. And maybe we’ll be right about that. Or maybe we won’t. But we’ll show them. Because we don’t do lesser evil. No way, no how. We don’t do nuance, neither, so there. And we don’t compromise. Never, ever, ever.

We’re always right, always perfect, and always true to our school.

And, if Bernie prevails, and if we’re “moderate” Democrats, we’ll withhold our votes from him, too. Or many of us will, anyhow. Maybe enough to deny Bernie the presidency. And that’ll show ’em, now won’t it? Because we don’t compromise, neither. Never, ever, ever. Where would that get us?

All along the watchtower, we’re always right, always perfect, and always true to our school.

So welcome to four more years Donald J. Trump. Good to have you back again, Stephen Miller. How nice of you to be willing to serve again, Mike Pence, and god bless you for your service. Welcome back Mick Mulvaney, Ben Carson, Steve Mnuchin, Jerry Falwell, Jr., and friends of David Duke and the KKK. Welcome back, Wayne LaPierre, and big pharma execs, and the CEOs of Home Depot, Wal-Mart, and the sole surviving Koch brother. Keep up the good work.

But maybe we could avoid all that and all the greater evil sure to come. Maybe, just maybe, we could do a little adulting here on the left side of the spectrum, all along the watchtower, from the most skeptical moderates to the most self-righteous “true” progressives. Maybe it’s time to put away childish things.

Hope we do. But while you’re making up your minds, here’s a little lullaby, children. Sleep tight, wake up bright. And if I should die before I wake, play this song at my little farewell ceremony, then vote blue whatever the fuck you do.

[embedded content]

_______