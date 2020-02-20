“High-risk” Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers sent to NEBRASKA for quarantine – what could possibly go wrong?

(Natural News) The infamous Diamond Princess cruise ship that we previously reported had at least 61 confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) aboard has finally evacuated some of its “high-risk” passengers, but to a place you might not expect: Nebraska.

According to reports, 13 of the ship’s most “high-risk patients,” along with their spouses, have been sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for evaluation. And one of them, disturbingly, was specifically sent to a special containment unit due to symptoms of an undisclosed chronic condition, according to Shelly Schwedhelm, head of Nebraska Medicine’s emergency department.

All 13 of these individuals have been tested, officials say, and like all the rest of the evacuees they will now have to remain in a federal quarantine for 14 days. Meanwhile, Schwedhelm says officials are trying to determine whether or not these 13 will be allowed out of their rooms or be forced to stay there at all times.

While some 300 people have now been evacuated from this particular cruise ship, many hundreds more are still on board as it sits out in the water near Japan under mandatory quarantine. The United Kingdom (UK), which has 74 of its nationals still on board, is considering an evacuation of its own to bring these people under appropriate care.

“We sympathize with all those caught up in this extremely difficult situation,” a UK spokesman told the media. “We are urgently considering all options to guarantee the health and safety of the British people on board the Diamond Princess, in line with the latest advice from the Chief Medical Officer and the World Health Organization, and are working closely with the Japanese authorities and our international partners.”

More than 1,000 people outside of mainland China are now infected with the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19)

The latest data shows that there are now more than 1,000 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) outside of China, with new cases appearing to grow exponentially in some areas.

Iran, for instance, has reported two confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19), both of which resulted in death. This means that, at least in Iran at the current number, there’s a 100 percent death rate from the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19).

Once confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO), this will raise the official death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) outside of China to seven. It remains unclear if these two Iranian deaths occurred in Chinese nationals or Iranian nationals.

The official death count in China is still around 2,000, though as we’ve been reporting that figure is likely a gross underestimate. With China now bringing in mobile incinerator units to handle all of the dead bodies, there’s simply no way that only 2,000 people there have died from the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19).

Meanwhile, Japan has allowed some 500 passengers to disembark from the aforementioned Diamond Princess cruise ship, leaving behind about 2,000 passengers who have yet to be allowed back into their homelands.

“We need to find the best way to have a safe Olympics,” stated Japanese virologist Dr. Hitoshi Oshitani at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan. Japan, as you may know, is scheduled to host the Tokyo Games this upcoming July.

“Right now, we don’t have an effective strategy,” he added. But by the end of July, we may be in a different situation.”

Reports indicate that an upcoming public birthday celebration for Japanese royal leader Naruhito, which was scheduled to take place on February 23, has been canceled due to the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19).

