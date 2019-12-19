Hong Kong in 2047: a prisoner city? Not on your life. @Michael_Yon,

Image: Image: English: Big Brother Orwell “1984” in Donetsk, Ukraine

Русский: Изображение на стене здания “Большой Брат смотрит за тобой” в Донецке, Украина

Українська: Зображення на стіні будівлі “Старший Брат наглядає за тобою” (посилання на “1984” Джорджа Орвелла) в Донецьку, Україна

Permissions* see below

@Michael_Yon, Hong Kong reporter, presents an industry flyer: "Advice to the Trade on Tear Gas or Other Contaminants and Food Safety" Months on the front lines livestreaming on Facebook. The police have become increasingly violent; on Sunday, attacked three journalists. Populace distracted by holidays and school; it'll probably pick up again in early 2020. Tactics changing: probably small, guerrilla-force actions. Recently Hong Kong people at a sporting event booed the Chinese national anthem? Right—no diminution of spirit here, at all. Energy is as high as ever. Annual fireworks demonstrations banned. Both sides are morphing their tactics: liberators to smaller tactics, such as the 360 Stores. Mainland-owned, that sell food here; 75 of the 200-plus have been vandalized. Carrie Lam, after her duty visit to see Xi. We're still in the opening phases: every day we're closer to 2047. In Guangdong, we hear that a mfrg slowdown is under way? I also hear that. Both tariffs and protests are taking a bite. A coupl'a miles down Nathan Road a lot of shops recently open are now shuttered. @GordonGChang

