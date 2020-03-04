Hospitals “Bombed by Russia” in Syria Are Intact

The UN Committee will publish a report on March 10th on how Russian pilots bomb schools, kindergartens, and hospitals (and in such numbers as they have never been before). It turns out that the mentioned buildings are on the territory of militants. But thanks to the territories liberated in Idlib, the Russian military was able to check some of the objects recorded in the UN report of February 12th as having been smashed to smithereens from the air – by the Russian Air Force. And what do you think? The Russian military in the liberated territories of Idlib checked the information from the UN reports.

In the Turkish press on the eve of the meeting between Putin and Erdogan, excerpts from the report of the UN Commission on “indiscriminate strikes of the Russian Air Force” were published. Moscow is again accused of bombing residential areas and destroying civilian objects. It is almost impossible to verify this information on the territory controlled by the militants. But thanks to the offensive of Syrian troops, the Russian military in the liberated cities were able to see with their own eyes the objects mentioned in the report of February 12th as destroyed by Russian air strikes.

The results of this check in one of the cities with photos and coordinates were at the disposal of the editorial office:

“…Al-Salaam city hospital – no damage was found to the building…

…National hospital of the city of Maarat al-Numan – multiple injuries were recorded as a result of artillery attacks (not air attacks, as was stated in the report)…

…Maarat al-Numan ambulance complex and polyclinic – no damage was found to the building, and assistance is being provided to Syrian Army soldiers who were injured…

…Polyclinic in the village of Kafr Rumah – no damage was found…

…Deir Sharqi medical center – damage from shelling (not aircraft)…”

Nothing new, though. We have already seen all this more than once with the “White Helmets” and their “chemical provocations”, which, as the territories were liberated, were successfully debunked.

READ: Residents of Libya: We Were Promised Democracy, But We Were Deceived

Aleksandr Kots

Share this:

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

from https://www.stalkerzone.org/hospitals-bombed-by-russia-in-syria-are-intact/