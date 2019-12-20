House Democrats demand a “fair” trial in the Senate, after brazenly refusing Trump a fair trial in the House

(Natural News) After (sort of) impeaching President Trump in the Democrat-run House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now blatantly violating the United States Constitution by refusing to turn over the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate for a trial.

She says she isn’t yet certain that the Senate will provide a “fair” trial for Democrats.

But it isn’t the Democrats who are on trial, silly Pelosi. The term “fair trial” refers to the accused, which is President Trump.

And Trump hasn’t received anything even close to resembling a fair trial, all of which seems to be perfectly fine to the Democrats.

Consider the facts of what actually happened in the House:

Trump was denied the right to face his accuser (the “whistleblower”), a basic right of due process guaranteed under U.S. law.

None of the so-called “witnesses” of the House trials had any direct, first-hand knowledge of anything cited in the articles of impeachment.

GOP members of Congress were denied the right to call their own witnesses in defense of the president.

GOP members were denied the right to ask questions of other witnesses that Adam Schiff didn’t want to be asked.

White House lawyers were denied the right to be present during the questioning of hostile witnesses.

White House lawyers were denied the right to see the full transcripts of “witnesses” who were questioned in secret.

White House lawyers were denied the right to present evidence in the defense of President Trump , since Adam Schiff refused to allow anything to enter the congressional record unless it was somehow damning to the president.

, since Adam Schiff refused to allow anything to enter the congressional record unless it was somehow damning to the president. Now with Nancy Pelosi withholding the articles of the impeachment from the U.S. Senate, Trump is being denied his right to a trial in its entirety, meaning the right to be vindicated if found innocent has been stripped away from the president.

After all this, Nancy Pelosi demands a “fair” trial in the Senate? Democrats are incapable of even recognizing “fairness,” much less adhering to its requirements.

There’s no longer any point in even attempting to be polite, civil or “fair” with Democrats

Have you noticed it seems to be time to stop even attempting to be “fair” with Democrats? They are utterly incapable of recognizing fairness, politeness or basic rules of civil society. Democrats function as vile, rabid vermin or mindless, afflicted zombies who only seek to destroy everything in their path. Attempting to play “fair” with Democrats is sort of like trying to talk reason into a pack of drooling hyenas who are nipping at your heels.

The era of civility is over, Dems. And YOU destroyed it. From here forward, Republicans are no longer going to play Mr. Nice Guy and try to appease you over anything.

You wanted all-out war with no rules? Be careful what you ask for. It’s doubtful you can even survive what you have unleashed. The only reason you’re even walking around right now is because Republicans have desperately tried to be civil with you, even as you are shredding the Constitution, shredding the rule of law and shredding your own credibility in your desperate quest to eliminate Trump for any reason whatsoever.

In your abandonment of due process, you are begging for a return to brutality and violence instead of consenting to operate with civility and reason. Nancy Pelosi, Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff must all be arrested and face charges of treason, or we risk plunging the entire nation into despotic civil unrest and unbridled social chaos.

I sense a looming shortage of ROPE somewhere in the Washington D.C. vicinity…