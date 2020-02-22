Household gas explosion in southern Russia kills two – Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. A household gas explosion in the town of Azov in Russia’s southern Rostov region has killed two people and left another one injured, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

“Two people were killed, one injured person was taken to the hospital. A total of 49 people were evacuated from the building,” the statement reads.

The blast occurred in a third-floor apartment on Saturday morning. According to the regional emergencies agency, the gas explosion caused a fire that engulfed 60 square meters. The blaze has been extinguished.

