How conservatives and evangelicals are smarter than Dems and progressives

Three weeks before the 2016 election, Obama and Biden went to Mitch McConnell asking for “permission” to reveal to Americans the extent of Russian meddling in the election. McConnell (who had refused to bring Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Senate floor) said no. Yet Obama allowed James Comey to tell Americans about reopening the Hillary email investigation. In short, Obama didn’t fight, and he allowed the GOP to roar back to life and to swift-boat Hillary and the Dems. Obama is one of the main reasons we have Trump as president; progressive and independent voters figured: why bother?. See Obama: the triumph and the tragedy.

In contrast, millions of progressives refused to vote for Hillary, whom they (rightly!!!!) considered the lesser-of-two evils. They voted for Jill Stein — just as progressives voted for Ralph Nader over ardent environmentalist Al Gore in 2000 — or they stayed home. Voting for Stein in a swing state accomplished nothing of value and handed control of the government to fascists. After the election, Stein launched a doomed effort to show that there was voter fraud.

Numerous progressives have tried to claim that Nader didn’t cause Gore to lose the 2000 election. See here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here , here, and here. It’s true that Nader alone didn’t do it; he needed the cooperation of his supporters to help elect Bush. There were many contributing causes. In such a close election, many factors were sufficient to change the outcome — for example, the Supreme Court decision to halt the recount, or the bad ballots in Florida, or Gore’s bad choice of Joe Lieberman for vice-president. (Most of the articles denying Gore’s culpability fail to account for the multiplicity of sufficient causes.) But it is true that if the 90,000 voters who had voted for Nader in Florida had instead voted for Gore — or if, say, 10% of them had voted for Gore — then Bush wouldn’t have won election, the war in Iraq wouldn’t have occurred, the Bush tax cuts wouldn’t have be enacted, and Samuel Alito wouldn’t be sitting on the Supreme Court. In short, the correct framing of the Nader issue is this: Nader and his supporters caused Gore to lose in 2000. That is undeniable. It’s also true that the Supreme Court caused Bush to win. Both can be true.

If you don’t vote for the lesser-of-two evils, you get the greater-of-two-evils, at least in presidential elections with our first-past-the-post election system. Hence we have Trump in the White House and courts stacked with right wing ideologues for a generation. See Vote for the Lying Neoliberal Warmonger: It’s Important.

Let’s hope Ruth Bader Ginsburg survives another 12 months.

See The Logic of Lesser-of-two-evilism for elaboration.