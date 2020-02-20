How consumer and enterprise IT antivirus security products protect customers in 2020

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Austrian antivirus testing lab AV-Comparatives has released its end-of-year reports on both consumer and enterprise IT security software. Both include details of the respective test results, along with a detailed user-interface review for each product, thus providing users and system administrators with a clear overview of the strengths and weaknesses of each one.

For both the Consumer and Business Main Test Series, the participating products were put through the same types of test (consumer products were tested separately from business products, so the results of one test series should not be compared with another). The test types were as follows.

Real-World Protection Test – this checks protection against Internet-borne threats

Malware Protection Test – this verifies a program’s ability to detect malicious files

Performance Test – a check on how much a security product slows down the PC

False-Positives Test – this assesses whether each program is prone to false alarms

Advanced Threat Protection Test – this optional test looks at protection against targeted attacks

Enterprise Endpoint Protection

The December 2019 Business Report certified the following business security products (in alphabetical order): Avast, Bitdefender, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Endgame, ESET, FireEye, Fortinet, K7, Kaspersky, McAfee, Microsoft, Panda, Seqrite, Sophos, SparkCognition, VIPRE.

Read the full enterprise antivirus security report here:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2019-august-november/

Consumer Endpoint Protection

The 2019 Summary Report has details of all main-series tests carried out in 2019 on consumer security products, and awards given to each product.

Vendors receiving AV-Comparatives’ Approved Security Product Award – certification of an effective product made by a reputable manufacturer – are (in alphabetical order): Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, F-Secure, K7, Kaspersky, McAfee, Microsoft, NortonLifeLock, Panda, Tencent, Total Defense, Trend Micro, VIPRE.

For each individual test type in the Consumer Main Test Series, Gold, Silver and BronzeAwards are given for the best scores. Products winning awards for individual test types are, in alphabetical order: Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, F-Secure, K7, Kaspersky, McAfee, VIPRE.

Products that achieve high scores across all the test types are rewarded with Top-Rated Product Awards. These demonstrate that a program has achieved a high standard across all the test types. 3 different vendors won a Top-Rated Product Award this year. In alphabetical order, these are: Avast, AVG, Kaspersky.

Finally, AV-Comparatives’ prestigious Product of the Year Award goes to the program with the highest scores across all the test types. It is a demonstration of excellence in all categories. The 2019 Product of the Year Award goes to Bitdefender.

Read the full consumer antivirus security report here:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/summary-report-2019/

AV-Comparatives is based in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been performing rigorous independent tests of security software since 2004. These systematic tests help antivirus vendors to find any weaknesses in their programs, and so improve their protection and performance.

