How Trump’s Impeachment Affects Ukraine

Trump became the third ever US leader to be impeached. This was voted for by a part of Congress, the House of Representatives, which is controlled by his Democratic opponents. The decisive word is for the Republican-controlled Senate, which will vote in January, so there is a high probability that impeachment will not be announced. At the same time, the US is launching a 2020 presidential campaign that promises to be the most intense and interesting in years.

Concerning how this will affect Ukraine, as one of the experts close to Giuliani told the Ukrainian “Strana” agency, the current story does not add to Trump’s love for Kiev.

“In 2016 Ukraine attacked him during the election. Now Ukraine is associated with another scandal, which resulted in an attempt at impeachment. And there is data that information about Trump’s request to Zelensky vis-a-vis Biden was ‘leaked’ to the Democrats by Kiev. Of course, this all increases the irritation of the President of the United States. And his line before the election is already predetermined – harsh criticism of Biden for Ukraine and for corruption. And if Trump wins, and he stands every chance, a lot can change for Ukraine,” said the source.

At the same time, experts do not predict major changes in US policy towards Ukraine before the election. The state’s course remains unchanged, as it is determined not by Trump, but by the state apparatus (which, in many ways, sympathises with the Democrats), as well as by political and economic interests.

In particular, this was well seen in the introduction of sanctions against “Nord Stream-2“, the construction of which the Americans want to stop in order to clear the European market for their gas.

READ: Unpaid Ukrainian Miners Blocked an International Highway near Lvov in Protest

As a reminder, the American cable channel “One America News” (OAN) released three parts of Giuliani’s controversial film with “Ukrainian witnesses” designed to debunk Trump’s impeachment case.

In a series of interviews done during a trip to Budapest and Kiev in early December, former Prosecutor General Yury Lutsenko and Viktor Shokin and people’s deputy Andrey Derkach testified.

The former employee of the US Embassy Andrey Telizhenko, who claimed interference of Ukraine in elections in the USA, and former people’s deputy Andrey Artemenko (last summer he became the only Ukrainian to testify before a grand jury as a part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the US election, which was never proved) also participated in the recording of the film in Washington. In addition, there was former Central Election Commission chairman Mikhail Okhendovsky, who, along with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, appeared in the Party of Regions “black accounting” case.

In the trailer of the program they are called “key Ukrainian officials”, who described how “the Democratic Party contributed to Kiev’s interference in the 2016 US election”.

But particularly singled out is Shokin, who, according to the authors, gave “a shocking testimony about why he was fired and what corruption he revealed”.

The Ukrainian “Strana” news agency watched Giuliani’s film and recounted the content of the revelations of his interlocutors.

Part 1: “Biden bribed Poroshenko”

Giuliani’s film, which he filmed with OAN reporters, is titled “Ukrainian Witnesses Destroy Schiff’s Case” (Adam Schiff is the head of the House Intelligence Committee that held hearings on Trump’s impeachment).

READ: New Law in Ukraine Allows American Pharmaceutical Companies to Use Ukrainian Children as Laboratory Rats

[embedded content]

Part 2: Kiev’s collusion with the Democrats and the “fake granary book” of the Party of Regions

In the second part the presenter and Giuliani talk in the Washington studio of the TV channel with Telizhenko, Artemenko, and Okhendovsky.

[embedded content]

Part 3: “Shokin wasn’t poisoned by accident”

The third part of the film is dedicated to Shokin, Lutsenko, and Derkach.

[embedded content]

Aleksandra Kharchenko

Share this:

Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

from https://www.stalkerzone.org/how-trumps-impeachment-affects-ukraine/