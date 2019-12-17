How’s That Impeachment SchiffShow Working For You, Dems?

InvestmentWatchBlog

Trump Job Approval And Economy Rating Hit Highs, Quinnipiac University National Poll Finds.

Within days of a historic impeachment vote in the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump matches his best job approval rating ever, as 43 percent of registered voters say they approve of the job he is doing, while 52 percent disapprove, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll released today.

Prior to the start of the impeachment hearings, in an October 23 poll, 38 percent approved of the president’s job performance, while 58 percent disapproved. In last week’s December 10 poll, 41 percent approved of the president’s job performance, while 55 percent disapproved.

In today’s poll, Republicans approve of the president’s job performance 92 – 5 percent, tying his highest approval among Republicans, while Democrats disapprove 94 – 4 percent. Independents disapprove 50 – 42 percent, but this is the best approval number Trump has received among this group since his inauguration. Men are divided as 50 percent approve and 46 percent disapprove. Women disapprove 57 – 38 percent, but it is the president’s best approval number among women thus far.

The Economy

Registered voters are feeling more positive about the economy than at any time in the last 18 years, as nearly three quarters, 73 percent, describe the economy as either excellent or good, while only a quarter, 25 percent, say not so good or poor. The 73 percent of voters who say that the economy is excellent or good breaks down into 26 percent who say it is excellent, which is a new high, and 47 percent who say it is good. Breaking down the negative side, 19 percent of voters say the economy is not so good, while only 6 percent say poor.

“A 50-year low unemployment rate coupled with stocks hitting record highs are adding up to a rosy view of the economy and voters feeling optimistic about their own personal finances. That view of a strong economy seems to be helping President Trump match his highest job approval rating since being elected, despite facing becoming the third president in U.S. history to be impeached this week,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.

Among those who say the economy is either excellent or good, 56 percent approve of the job President Trump is doing, while 40 percent disapprove. Among those who describe the economy as not so good or poor, 86 percent disapprove of the president’s job performance, while 8 percent approve.

A plurality of registered voters, 45 percent, say the nation’s economy will be better next year, while 31 percent say worse. An overwhelming majority, 79 percent, say they are optimistic about their own financial future, while only 18 percent are pessimistic.

Impeachment

Opinion on impeachment is unchanged from a week ago. In today’s poll, 45 percent say President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 51 percent don’t think so. However, opposition to impeachment has increased since the hearings began. Prior to the start of impeachment hearings, in an October 23 poll, support for impeachment was 48 – 46 percent.

Today, Republicans say President Trump should not be impeached from office 95 – 5 percent, independents say the president should not be impeached and removed from office 58 – 36 percent, while Democrats say President Trump should be impeached and removed from office 86 – 11 percent.

Nearly 9 out of 10 voters who have an opinion, 87 percent, say their mind is made up about impeachment, while 12 percent say they might change their mind.

“Views on impeachment come with a caveat. While a slight majority of voters oppose impeaching the president, a plurality of voters believe the president held up military aid to Ukraine because he wanted the president of Ukraine to announce investigations that would benefit Trump politically,” added Snow.

The public remains tuned into the news about impeachment as 59 percent say they are paying a lot of attention to the news about impeachment, while 26 percent are paying some attention, and 15 percent are paying only a little attention or none at all.

On other issues related to impeachment, voters say:

53 – 44 percent that the president abuses the power of his office;

52 percent that the president was pursuing his own personal interest in his dealings with Ukraine to 40 percent that he was pursuing the national interest;

48 – 40 percent that President Trump held up military aid to Ukraine because he wanted the Ukrainian president to announce investigations that would benefit Trump politically;

48 – 44 percent that the president has committed any crimes while in office.

Impeachment Flop: Trump now beating all Dem frontrunners nationally

Trump defeats Biden, Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg and Bloomberg in head-to-heads.

A third of Republicans support replacing Pence on the GOP ticket with Nikki Haley.

Biden leads Democratic field, but the number of undecided Democrats rises.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump, the first modern president to face impeachment during his first term in the White House, now leads his top Democratic rivals in his bid for a second, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds.

The national survey, taken as the House of Representatives planned an impeachment vote and the Senate a trial, showed Trump defeating former Vice President Joe Biden by 3 percentage points, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by 5 points, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren by 8 points.

In hypothetical head-to-head contests, Trump also led South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg by 10 points and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg by 9.

Polls taken nearly a year before an election are hardly a reliable indicator about what the eventual outcome will be, especially when the other nominee hasn’t been chosen. But the findings do indicate that impeachment hearings detailing what critics see as Trump’s violations of the Constitution and his oath of office haven’t undermined his core political support.

CHANGE: Representative Jeff Van Drew, Anti-Impeachment Democrat, Plans to Switch Parties.

Senator Rand Paul destroys democrat premise on Impeachment

