HTS Showcases Anti-Tank Guided Missiles Captured From Syrian Army (Photos)

On February 29, al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) showcased weapons captured from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) during the recent Turkish-led attacks in southeast Idlib.

Iba’a, the terrorist group’s news network, released photos of the captured weapons, which included:

Three Chinese-made HJ-73D anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) launchers along with a thermal sight and three missiles;

A Soviet-made Konkurs ATGM launcher;

A 1PBN86-VI thermal sight for a Metis-M ATGM launcher along with two missiles;

The weapons also included tank rounds, rocket-propelled grenades, heavy machine guns and ammunition of different calibers.

HTS and other Turkish-backed groups captured loads of weapons, including a T-90 battle tank, in their recent attacks in Greater Idlib. On top of that, the militants received weapons, including armored personnel carriers (APCs), directly from Turkey.

Turkey’s ever increasing support for the militants has shifted the balance of power in Greater Idlib in their favor. This will not likely change without decisive action from Damascus and its allies.

