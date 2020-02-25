Huawei and industry partners jointly release 5GDN Industry White Paper

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — 5GDN Industry White Paper was jointly released by Huawei, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom recently. Since the establishment of 5G Deterministic Networking Alliance (5GDNA) last year, this is the first time the 5GDNA has introduced 5G Deterministic Networking (5GDN) comprehensively, including definition, concepts, key technologies, and successful use cases of 5GDN. This release opens a new chapter for 5G development, promotes development of more network applications, and puts 5G at the center of industry digitalization.

The commercial use of 5G is accelerating around the world, helping deliver rich service experience to individuals, families, and enterprises, and bringing big opportunities for industry digitalization and new growth for operators. An analysis of more than 100 applications in over 10 industries showed that the requirements of industry digitalization for 5G networks can be divided into three aspects: differentiated networks with orchestratable capabilities, dedicated networks with guaranteed data security, and self-service (DIY) networks with autonomous management.

5GDNs are networks with deterministic capabilities built based with these three aspects in mind. 5GDN leverages 5G network resources to build manageable, verifiable and deterministic virtual private mobile networks, offering customers a predictable and differentiated service experience.

The white paper points out that in the process of building a 5GDN, operators can start with the core network which can master the entire network topology and orchestrate, schedule, and manage network resources globally. Operators can plan and build a core network based on CORE, that is: Cloud Native, one core, real-time operation, and edge computing. 5GDN runs on the cloud native platform and supports microservice-based 2G/3G/4G/5G full convergence. Leveraging super-performance heterogeneous MEC, multi-dimensional dynamic intelligent slicing, and core network automation engine, it can provide differentiated network capabilities and deterministic networking experience for the industries.

5GDN cannot be deployed in one go and operator deployment of 5G is still at an early stage. Operators need to select appropriate industries and scenarios, exploring opportunities for early 5GDN deployments in their network planning. As suggested by the white paper, independent areas, such as enterprise campuses and harbors should be prioritized for 5GDN deployment. Machine vision, which is highly integrated with video in industrial scenarios and is also suitable for early deployments of 5GDN. Industries themselves can choose when to deploy 5GDN. Some industries with high SLA deterministic requirements, such as the electric power industry, may want to prioritize deployment of 5GDN.

In June 2019 at MWC Shanghai 2019, Huawei and industry partners established the 5GDNA and industry innovation lab. By the end of 2019, over 80 members from operators and multiple fields such as multimedia, industry, energy, healthcare, and IoV, joined the 5GDNA. It continuously promotes industry consensus and ecosystem construction, resolves issues facing key technologies for 5G deployment, business, ecosystem, and finds key areas for industry to accelerate 5G development. The 5GDNA has showcased many 5GDN use cases, such as Shanghai Yangshan smart port; the smart grids constructed by State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) and China Southern Power Grid (CSG); Haier smart factory in Qingdao; the AR-based cultural tourism project at Beijing Expo, Wonderland of Mountains and Rivers; and AR advertisement in Shenzhen Airport. These all improve the influence of the 5GDNA in the industry.

For more information about 5GDN Industry White Paper, visit https://www-file.huawei.com/-/media/corporate/pdf/news/5gdn-industry-white-paper-en.pdf

from https://tass.com/press-releases/1123635