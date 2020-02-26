Huge Bank Bailout Coming Because of China Virus

Over the past 25 years, “Globalization” has meant re-locating virtually all US industrial production to China. This trend has devastated the US Middle Class and triggered the opioid crisis, contributing to 70,000 American deaths in 2018 and sidelining 20% of the eligible US workforce. Globalization has never looked more evil.

The historical quarantine of 50 million people in China has shuttered factories, causing both a supply shock for importers and a demand shock within the domestic Chinese economy. The repercussions of this unprecedented circumstance remain to be seen but it has certainly shed a glaring light on the hazards of outsourcing all production to China. Globalization has never looked more stupid.

I can’t say anything with authority about the Coronavirus epidemic but there has been talk of a false flag aspect to it. On Twitter yesterday, while all of the coup-plotting, Russiagating establishment and their kin (Chelsea Clinton) decried the Trump administration’s woeful lack of a response to the Coronavirus; Trump, himself tweeted serenely from India that it’s no big deal and that the US had the virus under control within its borders.

Meanwhile, videos out of China, show people hanging themselves and throwing themselves out the window, when they’re not being dragged out of their homes, beaten up by cops and forced into quarantine.

Wayne Jett joins Greg Hunter to share his opinion that the Coronavirus (Covid-19) is a bioweapon that was released into the populace by the Globalists, in retaliation for the Trump administration’s investigations into the attempted coup against him.

Greg Hunter asks, “You’re saying that the Globalists have started this to see if they could kibosh the US economy, the global economy and Donald Trump, is that what you’re telling me?”

Jett responds,”I’m quite convinced of it.” He proceeds to forecast the macroeconomic effects of this potentially orchestrated event.