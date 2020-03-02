Human capital in the Arctic: what incentives Russian regions expect

ST. PETERSBURG, March 2. /TASS/. The Human Capital Development Agency (HCDA) in late 2019 was authorized to provide skilled personnel to the Arctic’s regions. TASS writes about the situation with human resources in the Arctic and what incentives the regions expect.

“The agency will analyze what resources investment projects in the Arctic need, it will offer specialists. A separate direction would be to support activities of the North’s indigenous peoples. Jointly with local authorities, the agency will see how to preserve and develop cooperation between the indigenous peoples and local businesses. The agency will also participate in educational projects, and will suggest how to adjust programs to train specialists for the Arctic,” the agency told TASS.

Thousands of qualified specialists are of demand in the Arctic

Authorities of the Arctic regions, which the agency will assist in getting qualified specialists, told TASS about a lack of various specialists.

According to Boris Petrov of the Murmansk State Technical University “every year the region needs 25,000 college and university graduates. In near future, the highest demand will be for qualified workers and mid-level managers in construction, <…> mining, oil and gas, fuel, shipbuilding, transport and healthcare spheres.”

Karelia’s Arctic regions want to see more “social” employees: teachers, doctors, paramedics, librarians, as well as firefighters and car mechanics, the region’s employment authority told TASS.

The Krasnoyarsk Region invites specialists for major investment projects, like Nornickel, Severnaya Zvezda, Neftegazholding, Taimyrneftegaz. “Employers want to have high-skilled specialists, who are prepared to work in complicated climate conditions,” the region’s human resources agency told TASS.

Needed coordination

Universities in the Arctic regions hope the agency could coordinate new educational programs to make training programs more efficient and integral.

“We need a coordinator to set stable ties. We have been working under agreements between businesses and universities,” Anatoly Sleptsov of the North-Eastern Federal University (Yakutsk) said. “My opinion is that we need a system, which would also plan funding for the training process.”

According to him, companies often ask universities to train one to three specialists, while at least 15 students should make a Master Course group. “The agency could make an application based on the number of required specialists, and we could focus on development of the region and companies, which work mainly in the Arctic,” he said.