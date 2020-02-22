Humanitarian situation in Syria improves after liberation of Damascus-Aleppo highway

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The humanitarian situation in Syria has improved over the six day following the liberation of the M-5 highway linking Aleppo and Damascus from terrorists, Oleg Zhuravlev, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, told reporters on Saturday.

“After the M-5 highway was liberated from the control of terrorist groups, direct traffic between the city of Damascus, Hama and Aleppo has been resumed for the first time in the past eight years. It has improved the humanitarian situation in the region considerably. More than 150,000 civilians have used this highway over the six day after its liberation,” he said.

According to Zhuravlev, officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted patrol missions along four routes in the Aleppo, al-Hasakah and Raqqa governorates. No incidents were reported.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country’s liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

from https://tass.com/politics/1123149