almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The commander of the Russian Reconciliation Center, Major-General Yuri Borenkov, stated on Friday that about 300 gunmen tried to advance towards the town of Sinjar and clashed with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in southeast Idlib.

“At 22:05 on December 19, about 400 terrorists from the Ansar al-Tawhid organization and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, backed by armored cars and four-wheel drive vehicles equipped with machine guns, attacked the positions of the Syrian Army in the Zarzour area in order to try to advance towards the town of Abu Dali in the Idlib Governorate,” the Russian commander said.

On another axis, about 300 gunmen attempted to advance towards the town of Sinjar in southeast Idlib, despite the large presence of Syrian Army troops in the area.

In an interview about the details of the attack, Borenkov said: “At 21:45 on December 19, after preemptive bombing, 300 militants from Ansar Al-Tawhid and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, with heavy armory, attempted to advance to Sinjar.”

He explained that the gunmen “clashed with the Syrian Army’s defenses about 1.5 km from the town, and were repelled after heavy artillery and air force strikes.”

The commander of the reconciliation center confirmed that the attack was repulsed after several hours of fighting and the arrival of reinforcements.

The militants ’attack in Idlib Governorate resulted in the death of 17 Syrian military personnel, the injury of 42 others, and the killing and injury of about 200 militants.

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Russian, Syrian air forces launch more airstrikes in past 48 hours than all of December

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/hundreds-of-jihadists-killed-and-wounded-in-failed-southeast-idlib-attack-russia/