Hungary lost $8.5 billion because of EU's sanctions against Russia — minister

© EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON/POOL
Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto

Hungary has lost $8.5 billion since the European Union imposed economic sanctions on Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RTVI TV channel on Wednesday.

“Since [the EU] imposed sanctions, a total of $8.5 billion were lost,” Szijjarto said. “Russia was our second-largest trade partner before the sanctions. Of course, we lost many export opportunities,” he added.

He noted that Hungary has never violated the European unanimity on sanctions and will not do so in the future. “Even though we always promote honest dialogue, sanctions significantly complicate our work from the political and economic point of view,” he said.

Comment: The U.S. and EU are willing to shoot themselves in the foot, and lose billions of dollars, just to virtue signal and look tough on Russia. It’s hard to comprehend this level of lunacy, short-sightedness, and small-mindedness. Especially considering that for all the justifications given for the sanctions, Russia is actually innocent. For the past 6 years or so, the west has been in the grips of a collective fit of childish hysteria bolstered by their own paranoid fantasies.

from https://www.sott.net/article/425913-Hungary-lost-8-5-billion-because-of-EUs-sanctions-against-Russia-minister

