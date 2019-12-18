Hungary lost $8.5 billion because of EU's sanctions against Russia — minister

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. Hungary has lost $8.5 billion since the European Union imposed economic sanctions on Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said told RTVI TV channel on Wednesday.

“Since [the EU] imposed sanctions, a total of $8.5 billion were lost,” Szijjarto said. “Russia was our second-largest trade partner before the sanctions. Of course, we lost many export opportunities,” he added.

He noted that Hungary has never violated the European unianimity on sanctions and will not do so in the future. “Even though we always promote honest dialogue, sanctions significantly complicate our work from the political and economic point of view,” he said.

from https://tass.com/economy/1100399