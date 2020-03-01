Hungary prepares for a two-front war: Invaders from Turkey and Coronavirus

The European Union Times

As the coronavirus spreads and migrant invaders make their way out of Turkey and head northwest toward continental Europe, it’s only a matter of time before thousands upon thousands of military-aged men are amassed at the Hungarian border – the gates of Europe’s Schengen Zone.

To protect the Hungarian people from both scourges, Viktor Orbán and the Hungarian government are taking preemptive action. During his weekly interview with Kossuth Radio, the Hungarian prime minister warned that given the fact that the virus had already spread throughout Italy and countries in the western Balkans, “it must be said that the virus will also appear in Hungary, and we are preparing for that eventuality.”

Orbán assured the people that his government was “on top of it, working 24 hours a day,” and that a special task force had been established a month ago that has all the technical capabilities and human resources required to fight the spread of the virus.

“All important information will be shared. The Hungarian team consists of internationally outstanding professionals,” Orbán said.

Despite the global pandemic recently dominating headlines, Orbán contends that the more imminent and existential threat that the civilized, western world faces is the unrelenting flow migrants from the global south, which includes the Middle East and Africa.

“Despite all the attention the coronavirus is attracting, migration remains a historical challenge. The upward flow [of migrants]from the south is a historical trend, and we stand in the way,” the Hungarian PM said.

As Voice of Europe reported on earlier today, the Turkish government announced that it would open its border with Syria and allow any and all migrants from the Middle East to pass through to reach Europe unimpeded.

Responding to the news, Orbán stressed that the virus was hardly the only imminent challenge Europe is facing.

“Where will the flow from the south be stopped? I have always maintained that the invasion of migratory masses is wave-like,” the Hungarian PM continued.

“The main question is where can we stop this wave coming from the south. I have always said that migration comes in waves. We should expect a new migration wave and mass attacks at Hungary’s border fence, and we must defend the Hungarian border.”

