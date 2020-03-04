southfront.org

Donate

Militants were trying to stage a chemical provocation in the eastern part of Syria’s Idlib province, but poisoned themselves, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on March 4.

According to the report, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members were planning to stage the incident during the Syrian Army advance in the western part of Serakab on Marh 2.

A group of up to 15 miltiants attempted to detonate high-explosive ammunition along with canisters filled with poisonous chemicals in order to accuse the Syrian Army of using chemical weapons. However, miltiants accidentally targeted themselves when the chemical substance leaked from one of the canisters.

The Russian military noted that it had gained evidence confirming the incident after the Syrian Army operation in the area.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/idlib-militants-tried-to-use-chemical-weapons-but-accidentally-poisoned-themselves-russian-defense-ministry/