Idlib Militants Use Turkish-supplied MANPADs To Target Syrian Warplanes

southfront.org

Donate

On February 26, Turkish-backed militants launched at least two missiles at Syrian warplanes flying over Greater Idlib. Opposition activists acknowledged that both missiles missed their targets.

The activists identified one of the targeted warplanes as a L-39, a training and light attack jet used by the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) in close air support missions.

Turkish-backed militants likely used U.S.-made Stinger man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADs). The infrared guided missile has a range of 4,800 meters only.

Last week, two Stinger missiles were launched from a Turkish “observation post” in southern Idlib at a Russian Su-24. The warplane dodged both of them by maneuvering and releasing flares. Similar procedures are being carried out by every Syrian and Russian warplane flying over Greater Idlib.

[embedded content]

The Stingers were reportedly supplied by Turkey, which manufactures this type of MANPADs. Ankara appears to have no regards what so ever to the threats such advanced weapons pose to civil aviation.

More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/turkish-backed-militants-in-idlib-use-manpads-to-target-syrian-warplanes/