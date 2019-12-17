IIHF chief Fasel commends Putin for playing ice hockey and being ‘really good at it’

“I met your president the first time in 1999 at the same time here [in Moscow], so it’s 20 years,” Fasel said in an interview with TASS. “He [Putin] speaks perfect German, so we can speak in German.”

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Rene Fasel, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), told TASS that he enjoys “mutual respect and friendship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin and respects him for beginning to play ice hockey seven years ago.

“We meet couple of times during the year and we discuss the evolution of sport,” the IIHF president continued. “I have a lot of respect [for Putin] because he started very late to play ice hockey.”

“I explained [to] him the hockey game. When he started to play, and I saw it – I have a lot of respect,” Fasel continued.

“It is very difficult and he is really good. He is practicing, scoring a lot of goals,” he said. “Again, people respect him as the president, but it is always fun to be together with him and speak about hockey and sport.”

Russian President Putin first appeared on the ice, playing hockey in 2012, just several hours after his inauguration and it was as part of the traditional Night Ice Hockey League.

He has played regularly since then at this annual event and during the match of the Night Ice Hockey League on December 29, 2018 on Moscow’s Red Square. Putin scored an opening goal that led to his team’s 14-10 win over the opponents in that match.

In February, Putin appeared playing ice hockey again at the Shayba Arena in the Russian resort city of Sochi, where he was joined in the match by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The 67-year-old Russian president, known for his avid support of cultivating sports in Russia, is a black belt in judo and he regularly practices.