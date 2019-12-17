IIHF chief Fasel suspects politics playing bad role in WADA’s clampdown on Russian sports

On December 9, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Politics may be the culprit for the recent decisions by the World Anti-Doing Agency (WADA) on a slew of proposed sanctions against Russian sports, Rene Fasel, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), told TASS on Tuesday.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

“The weakness of all this kind of decisions and sanctions is that politics is involved,” Fasel said in an interview with TASS. “I think politics are playing some bad role here.”

“It should be a different approach — not only thinking about politics, so then we should think about the sport and we have to protect the innocent people, the clean people,” the IIHF president continued.

“They always say protect the clean athlete. Our hockey players, as we tested them in the last five years, — they are clean, consider that’s clean. So, protect them and not actually make this collective punishment,” Fasel said. “You know, you put everybody in the same boat and just say ‘okay, you are all suspended.’ I think there is some kind of political motivation behind that too.”

On November 25, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated its previous recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

The world’s governing anti-doping body announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of RUSADA with the organization’s Code based on inconsistencies found in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.