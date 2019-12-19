Ilyushin-76 transport plane makes emergency landing in Zhukovsky after engine failure

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. An Ilyuzhin-76 transport plane has made a safe landing at Zhukovsky Airport near Moscow after one of its four engines failed, emergency services said.

The plane belongs to the flight research institute.

“After burning off the fuel the Ilyushin-76 made a normal landing. Nobody was hurt. Assistance of emergency services was not necessary,” the source said.

There were 13 people on board. The plane had 50 tonnes of fuel in its tanks.

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1100927