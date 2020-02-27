I’m a Lesbian Woman and I’m Leaving the INSANE ‘Progressive’ Left

The tide might be turning in our current cultural war. Popular YouTuber, Arielle Scarcella, who has nearly 650,000 subscribers and who is very publicly gay has come forward, complaining about the illogic and intolerance that is rife among her fellow wokesters on the Left and that she’s finally had enough and is walking away.

She says, “I’ve reached peak-LGBT and this is my coming out video…The LGBT community is eating it’s own. It’s now filled with entitled, children who believe in cancel culture, moral superiority point scoring and oppression points.”