You can’t be a conspiracy theorist unless you have an imagination. That’s not to say all conspiracy theories are imaginary, they’re not, but you have to be able to connect the dots and that requires imagination. From Thaisleeze at theburningplatform.com:

…..that you are John Bolton, or another individual from the shady group that does so much to shape U.S. policy, call them what you will.

Perhaps you are languishing on the private Caribbean Island of an oligarch chum, rum cocktail to hand and surrounded by nubile nymphets, reflecting from your personal sanctuary on the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic;

China, crippled.

Iran, leadership wipe out possible.

Italy, the weak link of Europe, hit hard.

South Korea, the unwelcome pacifier, clobbered.

Financial crisis, perfectly timed to hurt Trump.

Unemployment rising steadily into the election.

Not a bad strike rate when measured against an ideal wish list drawn from the neo-con playbook. Mass infection in the Middle East is also quite possible, and I am guessing that only one country in that region is fully prepared for what is to come.

Mission accomplished?

Now, about that cabinet position in the next administration…..

Epstein did not kill himself and Maxwell is being protected.

from https://straightlinelogic.com/2020/02/28/imagine-for-a-moment-if-you-can-by-thaisleeze/