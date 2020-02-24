southfront.org

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group that Turkey allegedly does not support) publicly uses Turkish-supplied military equipment in the battle against the Syrian Army in Greater Idlib. The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham media wing released photos showing the terrorist group’s members equipped with M113 armoured vehicles that Turkey sends to Idlib en mass.

from https://southfront.org/in-photos-hayat-tahrir-al-sham-members-publicly-use-turkish-supplied-military-equipment-in-battle-of-idlib/