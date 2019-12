In Photos: Syrian Army Advance In Southern Idlib

This post was originally published on this site

Syria’s state-run news agency SANA released a photo-report from the area of southern idlib, where government forces have been developing their advance since December 19. So far, the Syrian Army has liberated over a dozen of villages including Um Jalal, Rabe’a, Khreibah, Sh’aret al-Ajayz, Barnan, and Um Twineh, Tal Mahoo, al-Fariha, Bresa, and Tal al-Sheeh. MORE HERE

