In Photos: Syrian Government Clearing And Restoring Recently Liberated Parts Of Aleppo-Damascus Highway
The Syrian government is restoring parts of the Aleppo-Damascus (M5) highway, which have been recently recaptured by the Syrian Army from militants.
