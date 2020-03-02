In Photos: Syrian Troops In Saraqib Amid Clashes With Turkish-led Forces

southfront.org

On March 2, Syria’s sate-run news agency SANA released a photo report from the town of Saraqib in eastern Idlib as Syrian troops continued their efforts to clear the area of Turkish-led forces.

