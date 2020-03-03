In Photos: Syrian Troops Shot Down Turkish Bayraktar TB2 Combat Drone Near Saraqib

Troops of the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly the Tiger Forces) have shot down a Bayraktar TB2 combat drone operated by the Turkish Armed Forces near Saraqib in the eastern part of the Syrian province of Idlib.

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

More about Bayraktar TB2:

Click to see the full-size image

