In Photos: Syrian Troops Shot Down Turkish Bayraktar TB2 Combat Drone Near Saraqib

Troops of the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly the Tiger Forces) have shot down a Bayraktar TB2 combat drone operated by the Turkish Armed Forces near Saraqib in the eastern part of the Syrian province of Idlib.

