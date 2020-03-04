In Photos: Turkish Combat Drone Shot Down By Syrian Army In Greater Idlib

southfront.org

On March 4, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) released photos showing the wreckage of a Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) that was shot down by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) over Greater Idlib.

The state-run news agency didn’t provide any information on when or how the UCAV was shot down. A day earlier, the SAA shot down two UCAVs near the towns of Khan Assubul and Saraqib in southeastern Idlib.

The Bayraktar TB2, introduced in 2014, has an endurance of 24 hours and an operational range of 150 km. The UCAV can carry up to four MAM-L small-diameter laser-guided munitions, made by ROKETSAN.

According to military sources, the SAA has shot down 13 Turkish UCAVs, including 7 Bayraktar TB2 and 6 TAI Anka, over Greater Idlib, so far.

Turkey’s decision to use UCAVs in Greater Idlib took the SAA by surprise at the beginning. Now, however, the situation appears to be improving, with less and less strikes being reported every day.

