In Syria, Russian Army called to the rescue by its US “colleagues”

On 16 February 2020, a US Army convoy lost its way in the Syrian countryside, turning up accidentally at Khirbet Hamo (near Kameshli). Visibly dumbfounded, the soldiers started shooting in all directions to protect themselves from imaginary danger, wounding a passer-by and killing a 14-year-old child. An angry crowd of some one thousand people gathered around clamoring for accountability.

The US convoy then called a nearby Russian military police brigade for help. The latter interceded between the two parties, enabling the US soldiers to wiggle out of a tight spot.

