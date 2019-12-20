In Video: China’s First Domestically-Built Aircraft Carrier In Sea

southfront.org

On December 17th, China’s first domestic-made aircraft carrier the Shandong officially entered service in the South China Sea. The ceremony took place at a naval base in Sanya on the southern island of Hainan during a ceremony attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the 2nd aircraft carrier in the Chinese Navy.

