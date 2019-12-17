In Video: Fierce Clashes Between Popular Mobilization Units And ISIS Erupt Near Mosul

southfront.org

🔺#مباشر مشاهد من الاشتباكات الجارية حالياً بين قوات #الحشد_الشعبي ومجموعة من عناصر #داعش تحاول التسلل عبر صحراء #الحضر جنوب #الموصل استمعوا الى نداء الابطال ، ولاتنسوهم من الدعاء 🙏🏼#العراق #نينوى pic.twitter.com/adGdGJWru3 — مديرية الإعلام – هيئة الحشد الشعبي (@teamsmediawar) December 16, 2019

On December 16, the media wing of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) released a video showing clashes between the PMU and ISIS southwest of Mosul, near the Iraqi-Syrian border. According to the report, clashes took place in the Khodor Desert area.

Earlier in December, the PMU deployed reinforcements to the prvoince of Nineveh in order to repel expected ISIS attacks. The recent developments demonstrate that this decision was made in time.

from https://southfront.org/in-video-fierce-clashes-between-popular-mobilization-units-and-isis-near-mosul/