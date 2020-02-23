In Video: Israeli Bulldozer Picks Up And Drags Wounded Palestinian As His Friends Attempt To Rescue Him

This post was originally published on this site

southfront.org

Donate

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

Another example of the approaches employed by the ‘sole democracy in the Middle East’ towards the Palestinians.

Donate

from https://southfront.org/in-video-israeli-bulldozer-picks-up-and-drags-wounded-palestinian-as-his-friends-attempt-to-rescue-him/

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments