In Video: Israeli Bulldozer Picks Up And Drags Wounded Palestinian As His Friends Attempt To Rescue Him
Another example of the approaches employed by the ‘sole democracy in the Middle East’ towards the Palestinians.
HORRIFIC: Israeli bulldozer picks up and drags a wounded Palestinian as his friends attempted to rescue him. Our levantine brethren are not considered human by zionists simply because most of us aren’t jewish.
Zionism is ISIS. “#israel” #Gaza #Palestine pic.twitter.com/ypv0dO0baW
— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) February 23, 2020
