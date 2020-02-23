southfront.org

Another example of the approaches employed by the ‘sole democracy in the Middle East’ towards the Palestinians.

HORRIFIC: Israeli bulldozer picks up and drags a wounded Palestinian as his friends attempted to rescue him. Our levantine brethren are not considered human by zionists simply because most of us aren’t jewish. Zionism is ISIS. “#israel” #Gaza #Palestine pic.twitter.com/ypv0dO0baW — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) February 23, 2020

from https://southfront.org/in-video-israeli-bulldozer-picks-up-and-drags-wounded-palestinian-as-his-friends-attempt-to-rescue-him/