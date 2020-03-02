In Video: Kurdish Rebels Destroy Vehicle Of Turkish-backed Forces In Afrin

southfront.org

The YPG-linked Afrin Liberation Forces targeted a vehicle of Turkish-backed militants in the area of Merenaz in the Afrin region in northwestern Syria. According to pro-Kurdish sources, 3 Turkish-backed militants were killed.

