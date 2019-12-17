In Video: Live-Fire Tests Of Russia’s 2S38 Derivatsiya-PVO Anti-Aircraft Artillery System

southfront.org

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Zvezda TV released a video of the recent tests of the newest 2S38 Derivatsiya anti-aircraft artillery system. The 2S38 Derivatsiya-PVO is made on the basis of the BMP-3 chassis and armed with a 57-mm automatic anti-aircraft gun. The system is designed to defeat unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles, air-to-ground missiles, tactical aviation jets and military helicopters. It’s also capable of intercepting rockets launched by rocket and misisle artillery systems.

[embedded content]

