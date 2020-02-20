In Video: Russian Su-24 Warplane Avoids Two Ground-To-Air Missiles Over Greater Idlib

southfront.org

On February 20, a Su-24 warplane of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) avoided at least two anti-aircraft missiles while providing Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in southern Idlib with close air support.

Halab Today, a pro-opposition new channel, released a video showing the Russian warplane dodging one of the two missiles by maneuvering and releasing jamming flares.

Syrian activists claimed that the missile was a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADs) launched from a Turkish observation post in the town of Qaminas in southern Idlib. These claims have not been verified yet.

Several Syrian and Russian airstrikes targeted the Turkish “observation post” in Qaminas, killing two Turkish soldiers and injuring others.

The incident took place during a Turkish-led attack on Syrian Arab Army (SAA) positions in southern Idlib. Russian Su-24 warplanes provided the army with close air support, allowing it to repel the attack within a few hours. The Russian airstrikes destroyed twelve vehicles of the attackers.

Earlier this month, two helicopters of the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) were shot down over Greater Idlib. While Syrian militants claimed responsibility for both incidents, some observers believe that it was the Turkish military that targeted the helicopters.

