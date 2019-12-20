In Video: Russian Su-57 Jets Once Again In Action In Syria
On December 18, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov announced that 5th-generation Su-57 fighter jets had passed a second stage of testing in Syria. He said that the jets “successfully accomplished all of their tasks” during trials in Syria”.
The previous phase of Su-57 tests in Syria took place in 2018.
