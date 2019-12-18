southfront.org

Donate

On December 17, the Russian RT TV released a video of the recent Russian-Syrian Naval drills which took place on the Syrian coast.

The video shows different Russian and Syrian units training on fighting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), combating illegal armed groups, as well as working localization and elimination of the consequences of the use of weapons.

[embedded content]

The drills took place mainly inside the Russian Naval base in Tartus port. Syrian and Russian warships, armored vehicles, warplanes as well as air-defense systems took part in the drills.

The Russian Navy has held several drills off Syria’s coast since 2015. However, these were the first joint drills with the Syrian Navy.

These joint drills will help improve communications and coordination between the Russian and the Syrian Navies. Russia had committed to help rebuild the capabilities of Syrian naval forces, which are struggling due to limited resources and many other problems.

More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/in-video-russian-syrian-naval-forces-conduct-joint-drills/