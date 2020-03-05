In Video: Syrian Army Recaptured T-90 Battle Tank Lost To Militants Near Saraqib
Syrian troops recaptured a T-90 battle tank that they had lost to Turkish-backed al-Qaeda militants during the fall of Saraqib on February 26. Now, when the town is once again in the hands of the Syrians, the battle tank is also returned.
