Syrian troops recaptured a T-90 battle tank that they had lost to Turkish-backed al-Qaeda militants during the fall of Saraqib on February 26. Now, when the town is once again in the hands of the Syrians, the battle tank is also returned.

from https://southfront.org/in-video-syrian-army-recaptured-t-90-battle-tank-lost-to-militants-near-saraqib/