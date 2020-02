This post was originally published on this site

southfront.org

Donate

A Syrian battle tank plays cat and mouse with a Turkish armoured vehicles (apparently operated by Turkish-backed militants) during the recent clashes in southeastern Idlib.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/in-video-syrian-battle-tank-plays-cat-and-mouse-with-turkish-armoured-vehicle-in-idlib/